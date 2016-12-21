CBS 60 Minutes investigates mechanica...

CBS 60 Minutes investigates mechanical doping in professional cycling

Read more: Cycling News

The respected television show CBS 60 Minutes is expected to broadcast an investigation into mechanical doping in cycling in the new year, with Lance Armstrong apparently facing scrutiny in the investigation. CBS 60 Minutes reportedly travelled to Hungary to interview Istvan Varjas , the engineer widely believed to be the brains behind the invention of mechanical doping in cycling.

