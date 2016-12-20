Cardiac issues force Gianni Meersman into retirement

Giannni Meersman will retire from professional cycling after routine tests discovered a cardiac arrhythmia and scar tissue on his heart, according to a statement released today by Fortuneo-Vital Concept , the French team the former Etixx-QuickStep rider had signed with for 2017. "During a routine medical check-up, a cardiac arrhythmia and scar tissue were found in the 31-year-old Belgian rider," the team explained in Friday's announcement.

