Canyon's Ultimate CF SLX 8.0 Disc is here, and it sure looks mean

The Ultimate arrives with Mavic's deep section Cosmic Pro Carbon wheels which use a carbon construction over aluminium rims Canyon has chosen to use thru-axles at the front and rear of the Ultimate Disc, along with 160mm disc rotors at each end It was only last week that Canyon announced it would be offering disc brake options for each of its road bike ranges. Straight off the back of that news, here's the disc brake version of Canyon's popular Ultimate road bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.