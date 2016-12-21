Canadian neo-pro critically injured i...

Canadian neo-pro critically injured in training crash

Ellen Watters, who signed with Colavita-Bianchi for 2017, was struck by a motor vehicle while training outside of Sussex, New Brunswick Ellen Watters, a 28-year-old Canadian who signed with Colavita-Bianchi for 2017, was critically injured in a collision with a motor vehicle on December 23 while training near Sussex, New Brunswick, according to a statement released today by Cycling Canada. "I want to thank everyone for the stupendous outpouring of support which have been sent to Ellen Watters, and to our family," the update read, according to Cycling Canada.

Chicago, IL

