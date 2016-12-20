British Cycling warned about Team Sky relationship months before Cope's delivery
British Cycling was warned about the dangers of its relationship with Team Sky just months before women's coach Simon Cope embarked on a four-day journey to deliver a medical package for Bradley Wiggins , it has emerged. As part of evidence requested by British parliament's Culture, Media, and Sport Committee in the wake of a hearing last week, British Cycling has submitted a report from an audit carried out by Deloitte early in 2011.
