British Cycling appoints sailing manager as new performance director
British Cycling has completed its search for a new performance director, appointing Stephen Park, formerly the Royal Yachting Association's Olympic manager. The role has officially been vacant since Dave Brailsford left the national federation to work exclusively with Team Sky in 2014, but the need for a new recruit arose from Shane Sutton's resignation earlier this year.
