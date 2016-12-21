Bradley Wiggins: British Cycling pape...

Bradley Wiggins: British Cycling paper trail for medical package 'does not exist'

British Cycling has been unable to provide paperwork to prove the contents of a medical package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins in France in 2011, MP Damian Collins says. Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford told MPs earlier in December the package contained a decongestant but did not have supporting documentary evidence.

