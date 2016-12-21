Boels Dolmans voted best women's team in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Race winner, Chantal Blaak after the 119 km Stage 6 of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016 on 4th September 2016 Boels Dolmans have been the undoubted top team of the 2016 season, taking 40 victories in total. The effort is the culmination of six years of work following the team's inception in 2010, which saw many of the world's best riders sign up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.