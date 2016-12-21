Armstrong visit slammed by New Zealan...

Armstrong visit slammed by New Zealand WADA official

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

One of New Zealand's foremost authorities on doping in sport has criticised Lance Armstrong's visit to New Zealand, and questioned Lion Breweries' motivations for using the disgraced athlete in their commercials. Former Olympian Dave Gerrard, who is currently the chairman of World Anti Doping Agency therapeutic use exemption committee and has had a distinguished career in sports medicine over more than 40 decades, says Armstrong is the worst possible role model.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16) Apr '16 Billy Smith 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC