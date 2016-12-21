Armstrong visit slammed by New Zealand WADA official
One of New Zealand's foremost authorities on doping in sport has criticised Lance Armstrong's visit to New Zealand, and questioned Lion Breweries' motivations for using the disgraced athlete in their commercials. Former Olympian Dave Gerrard, who is currently the chairman of World Anti Doping Agency therapeutic use exemption committee and has had a distinguished career in sports medicine over more than 40 decades, says Armstrong is the worst possible role model.
