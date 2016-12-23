A reason Trump could alter his stand on nuclear weapons: Pentagon chief nominee James Mattis
Retired Marine general James Mattis during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Dec. 7. President-elect Donald Trump has called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear capability, but his nominee to run the Pentagon has suggested it is time to question whether the United States still needs so many nuclear weapons and three separate ways to deliver them. Retired Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC