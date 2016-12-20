2017 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic: ...

2017 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic: 5 riders to watch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The 2017 cycling season gets underway early in Australia with the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic taking place around Geelong from January 1-3. Due to how the calendar falls in 2017, the criterium series is down from four days to three to avoid a clash with the Australian national championships but that hasn't stopped a strong field of Australian and international riders for both the men and women's events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Wed Dina Andrews 1
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC