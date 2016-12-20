2017 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic: 5 riders to watch

The 2017 cycling season gets underway early in Australia with the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic taking place around Geelong from January 1-3. Due to how the calendar falls in 2017, the criterium series is down from four days to three to avoid a clash with the Australian national championships but that hasn't stopped a strong field of Australian and international riders for both the men and women's events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.