Safety first

When Rock Hill lawyer Robert Phillips filed a public records request seeking recordings and images related to the death of an inmate at the York County jail, the sheriff's office responded with a questionable rejection letter. You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
