Turnout mixed in today's South Carolina's 5th Congressional District special election
Turnout is sporadic in today's 5th Congressional District special election to decide who will replace Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's new budget director. In York County, home to the population center of Rock Hill, as of 1 p.m., some precincts were as low as 6 percent of registered voters while others ran as high as 25 percent, said elections spokeswoman Beth Covington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC