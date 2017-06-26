Tiny home project hits roadblock under Rock Hill ordinances
As housing costs continue to increase, it is getting harder and harder for people to find affordable housing. One York County man is starting a non-profit to help people who make $20 an hour or less buy their own home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC