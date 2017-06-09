SC-5 Release: Ralph Norman Launches D...

SC-5 Release: Ralph Norman Launches District Tour

Friday Jun 9

Today, GOP nominee and York County businessman Ralph Norman announced an 11 county tour ahead of the June 20 special election for Congress. Norman will hit the road starting Monday in Lancaster, Lee, and Kershaw counties.

