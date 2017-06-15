Poolside paparazzi

A Rock Hill man was an accused sex offender for about a weekend before York County prosecutors actually applied the law to his charges, analyzed and dismissed them. According to The Herald of Rock Hill, 47-year-old Sean Kilkenny was arrested June 2 by a city cop responding to a call of a possible "peeping Tom" at ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.