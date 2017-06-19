One week until 5th Congressional Dist...

One week until 5th Congressional District Special Election in SC

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

There is just one week left of campaigning for those vying to fill the 5th Congressional District seat of South Carolina. It was left vacant by Republican Mick Mulvaney when President Trump nominated him as budget director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

