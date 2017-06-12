Man in hotel says Cheeseburger jumped through the window and assaulted him
York County, South Carolina, Sheriff's deputies are trying to catch up with Cheeseburger, so to speak, after an alleged assault at a Rock Hill hotel left a victim with lacerations and bruises to the face. The Rock Hill Herald reports the victim is a 50-year-old man who was sitting on a bed at his Rock Hill hotel room when someone jumped through the window at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and began beating him.
