Deputies: York Co Detention Center "u...

Deputies: York Co Detention Center "unintentionally" releases inmate

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WMBF

The York County Detention Center "unintentionally" released an inmate Thursday due to a clerical error, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the inmate, 37-year-old Joshua Earnest Peters, was released by detention officers around 8:30 p.m. after an officer misread Peters' sentencing information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jacob 2
News Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14) Aug '14 crack head 1
News Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10) May '13 patty 3
News 79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12) Feb '13 johnny taters 9
News York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13) Jan '13 Potential adopter 1
@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12) Nov '12 Against Walters 3
News Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12) Aug '12 interest 2
See all York County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC