Teen found dead left note for parents that she'd be home soon

Monday May 1

A missing South Carolina teen was found dead on Monday in a creek after leaving a note that she would return soon. Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, went missing on Friday morning from her home in York County, South Carolina, news station WSOC reported .

Chicago, IL

