Pope, Norman headed for District 5 GOP runoff

Tommy Pope, the current speaker pro tem of the S.C. House of Representatives and former S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman, both York County Republican candidates, pulled in about 30 percent of the GOP vote, respectively, and will face each other in the GOP run-off May 16. Democrat Archie Parnell easily won the Democratic Party primary for the seat, pulling in 71 percent of the Democrat vote. Despite winning three counties -- Kershaw, Lee and Sumter -- and pulling solid numbers elsewhere in the district, it wasn't quite enough to leverage a win or a run off slot for Camden attorney, businessman and S.C. State Guard Commander Tom Mullikin, who garnered about 20 percent of the vote.

