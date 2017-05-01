No injuries in Rock Hill water rescue involving 6 kayakers
Six kayakers were rescued in two separate incidents by firefighters and officials Sunday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The York County Sheriff's Office said two more kayakers were rescued around 4 p.m. upstream on the Catawba river.
