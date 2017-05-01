No injuries in Rock Hill water rescue...

No injuries in Rock Hill water rescue involving 6 kayakers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Six kayakers were rescued in two separate incidents by firefighters and officials Sunday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The York County Sheriff's Office said two more kayakers were rescued around 4 p.m. upstream on the Catawba river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jacob 2
News Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14) Aug '14 crack head 1
News Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10) May '13 patty 3
News 79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12) Feb '13 johnny taters 9
News York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13) Jan '13 Potential adopter 1
@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12) Nov '12 Against Walters 3
News Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12) Aug '12 interest 2
See all York County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC