Missing South Carolina teen found dead

Missing South Carolina teen found dead

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School, was last seen early Friday morning. K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office and SLED helicopters searched her Rock Hill neighborhood Friday into the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jacob 2
News Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14) Aug '14 crack head 1
News Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10) May '13 patty 3
News 79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12) Feb '13 johnny taters 9
News York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13) Jan '13 Potential adopter 1
@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12) Nov '12 Against Walters 3
News Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12) Aug '12 interest 2
See all York County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC