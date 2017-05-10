Missing South Carolina teen found dead
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School, was last seen early Friday morning. K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office and SLED helicopters searched her Rock Hill neighborhood Friday into the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC