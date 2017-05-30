Investigators seize 100 pounds of mar...

Investigators seize 100 pounds of marijuana on SC interstate

Saturday May 13

Investigators seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a rush-hour drug bust on an interstate highway in South Carolina. The Herald of Rock Hill reports that York County authorities working with federal drug agents stopped two cars late Friday afternoon at an Interstate 77 exit at the edge of Rock Hill.

Chicago, IL

