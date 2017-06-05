Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks
Davis Allen Cripe died of a caffeine induced cardiac event in April, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Mike's father, Sean Cripe, said his son was known for his love of music and handing out hugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC