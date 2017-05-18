Chase begins in North Carolina, ends in South Carolina crash
Authorities say three people suspected in an armed robbery are in custody after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on a chase across state and county lines. The Herald reports K9 teams from Chester and York counties sheriffs' were also involved in the pursuit, which ended in South Carolina Thursday evening.
