Chase begins in North Carolina, ends in South Carolina crash

Authorities say three people suspected in an armed robbery are in custody after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on a chase across state and county lines. The Herald reports K9 teams from Chester and York counties sheriffs' were also involved in the pursuit, which ended in South Carolina Thursday evening.

Chicago, IL

