Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and ...

Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

Saturday May 20

Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing.

Chicago, IL

