82-year-old South Carolina man swindl...

82-year-old South Carolina man swindled out of $739K

14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

An 82-year-old man has reported being swindled out of more than $739,000 after being told he won a sweepstakes worth $50 million. The Herald of Rock Hill reports that a report by the York County Sheriff's Office says a deputy met with the man about the possible fraud Tuesday.

