Tornado Watch in effect for portions ...

Tornado Watch in effect for portions of the WBTV viewing area

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: WBTV

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of upstate South Carolina, including York, Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties, until 9 p.m. Monday night. Around 3:45 p.m., the NWS issued a Tornado Watch for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union County in NC until 9 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg County in NC and York County in SC until 4:30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jacob 2
News Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14) Aug '14 crack head 1
News Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10) May '13 patty 3
News 79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12) Feb '13 johnny taters 9
News York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13) Jan '13 Potential adopter 1
@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12) Nov '12 Against Walters 3
News Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12) Aug '12 interest 2
See all York County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC