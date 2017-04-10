Process to make lawmakers, filling em...

Process to make lawmakers, filling empty seats in State House underway

There are seats left vacant when lawmakers at times change office or resign. With four open seats and a Fifth Congressional District race underway, voters soon head to the polls to select the next person to be their voice in three House seats and a Senate seat.

