Man charged in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver in Lancaster County
A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery of a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver in Lancaster County in November 2016. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Eric Neal Patton reportedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a sock at the delivery driver.
