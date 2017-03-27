Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
Federal prosecutors say a South Carolina man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group was previously convicted of plotting to kill American soldiers. Authorities confirmed to local media outlets that Zakaryia Abdin was 16 years old in 2015 when he was arrested in York County.
