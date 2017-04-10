Concealed camera found in South Carol...

Concealed camera found in South Carolina home bathroom

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Post and Courier

A South Carolina man has been arrested after sheriff's deputies said he installed a camera in a bathroom to spy on people. The York County sheriff's office told local media 60-year-old Douglas Veihdeffer of Rock Hill is charged with aggravated voyeurism.

