4 people facing charges after South C...

4 people facing charges after South Carolina police find portable meth labs in Mountain Dew bottles

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Post and Courier

Authorities say four people have been charged after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a pound of methamphetamine, drug-making materials and portable meth labs in Mountain Dew bottles. The Rock Hill Herald reports officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit stopped 40-year-old Carey Simpson on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jacob 2
News Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14) Aug '14 crack head 1
News Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10) May '13 patty 3
News 79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12) Feb '13 johnny taters 9
News York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13) Jan '13 Potential adopter 1
@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12) Nov '12 Against Walters 3
News Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12) Aug '12 interest 2
See all York County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC