York Co. seeks to not return Confederate flag to courtroom
York County is requesting an opinion from the South Carolina attorney general about whether it has to return a Confederate flag to the county's renovated courtroom. The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports reports the county's lawyer wrote the attorney general last week, saying the flag and other Confederate items aren't monuments or memorials.
