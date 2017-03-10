York Co. seeks to not return Confeder...

York Co. seeks to not return Confederate flag to courtroom

York County is requesting an opinion from the South Carolina attorney general about whether it has to return a Confederate flag to the county's renovated courtroom. The county's lawyer wrote the attorney general earlier this month, saying the flag and other Confederate items aren't monuments or memorials.

