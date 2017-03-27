Man cleared in 2015 shooting back in ...

Man cleared in 2015 shooting back in jail

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A man who was cleared of attempted murder charges last year is back in jail after being accused of burglary. The Herald of Rock Hill reports that 23-year-old Davon Sharif Thompson was charged Saturday after a traffic stop in a February burglary of his next-door neighbor.

