Driver dies after hitting mailbox, tree in York County

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: WMBF

A driver is dead after investigators say a vehicle went off the road and hit a mailbox and tree in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Hord Road Sunday morning around 8 a.m. This is just south of Sharon.

