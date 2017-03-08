Construction worker killed while maki...

Construction worker killed while making repairs at Rock Hill HS

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A construction worker killed operating a boom lift at Rock Hill High School Saturday afternoon has been identified by the York County coroner as 30-year-old Zachary Crotts. The construction company, J.M. Cope, Inc. says the contractors and subcontractors were on campus performing exterior repairs as part of an on-going brick cladding when the deadly incident happened.

