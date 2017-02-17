Tommy Pope announces intention to see...

Tommy Pope announces intention to seek Congressional seat -

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Newberry Observer

S.C. House Rep. Thomas E. "Tommy" Pope has announced his intention to seek election to South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. The 5th Congressional District seat is expected to become vacant due to Congressman Mick Mulvaney's pending confirmation as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

