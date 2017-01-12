Winter weather impacting college stud...

Winter weather impacting college students returning from break

Friday Jan 6

Ahead of winter weather, students at some colleges and universities near Charlotte are returning to campus early to avoid trouble on the roads. "Snow is coming in and my mom told me I either come today or I come late," said Molly Cribb, who returned from Charleston.

