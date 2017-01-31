South Carolina, meet your new governor
Henry McMaster was sworn in as the 117th Governor of South Carolina on Jan. 24, 2017, following former Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation to assume the post of U.N. Ambassador under President Trump. Gov. McMaster recorded this brief video message to greet the people of South Carolina, talking about his family, what South Carolina means to him and his hopes for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC