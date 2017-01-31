South Carolina, meet your new governor

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Island Packet

Henry McMaster was sworn in as the 117th Governor of South Carolina on Jan. 24, 2017, following former Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation to assume the post of U.N. Ambassador under President Trump. Gov. McMaster recorded this brief video message to greet the people of South Carolina, talking about his family, what South Carolina means to him and his hopes for the future.

Chicago, IL

