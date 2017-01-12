Mother of opioid overdose victim hope...

Mother of opioid overdose victim hopes users saved by Narcan will seek help

WMBF

After recent success stories involving NARCAN, a substance used to combat an opioid overdose, a mother who lost her daughter to addiction hopes those given a second chance will get clean. Theresa Benson lost her daughter, Jessica Benson, to a heroin overdose in February 2016.

