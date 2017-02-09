Mayor Sulka: Wharf Street provided af...

Mayor Sulka: Wharf Street provided affordable housing. I'd do it again.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Island Packet

After a riot broke out in Columbia's juvenile detention center in 2015, improvements were made to the facility. This tour was taken in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records Oct '16 Jacob 2
News Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14) Aug '14 crack head 1
News Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10) May '13 patty 3
News 79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12) Feb '13 johnny taters 9
News York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13) Jan '13 Potential adopter 1
@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12) Nov '12 Against Walters 3
News Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12) Aug '12 interest 2
See all York County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC