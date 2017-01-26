Man ID'd after being fatally shot by club owner in York Co.
The York County Coroner has identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot by a nightclub owner early Sunday morning. According to officials, Christopher Elkins was transported to Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte where he died from his injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC