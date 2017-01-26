Man ID'd after being fatally shot by ...

Man ID'd after being fatally shot by club owner in York Co.

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WMBF

The York County Coroner has identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot by a nightclub owner early Sunday morning. According to officials, Christopher Elkins was transported to Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte where he died from his injury.

