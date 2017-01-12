Man dies in fire at mobile home in La...

Man dies in fire at mobile home in Lake Wylie

20 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

York County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man died in a fire at a mobile home in Lake Wylie. Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a news release that the victim was 73-year-old Samuel Pettis.

