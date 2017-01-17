Crime 33 mins ago 8:56 a.m.Fatal house fire under investigation

Crime 33 mins ago 8:56 a.m.Fatal hous...

Fatal house fire under investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. Deputies in York County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home that burned Wednesday night. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of Oakridge Road near Clover just before midnight.

