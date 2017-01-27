Confederate Flag Going Back Inside SC Court House
The Confederate flag will once again be displayed in a county courtroom in South Carolina after the local official who removed it earlier this year acknowledged he did so in violation of state law. York County, S.C. clerk of court David Hamilton removed the banner - and pictures of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson - when the local county courthouse was reopened this year after a six-year, $10 million renovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
York County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Records
|Oct '16
|Jacob
|2
|Clerk shot during armed robbery at Rock Hill store (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|crack head
|1
|Brackett answers 'Dateline' (Jul '10)
|May '13
|patty
|3
|79-year-old Clover veteran facing jail time for... (Sep '12)
|Feb '13
|johnny taters
|9
|York County animal shelter adoptions down (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Potential adopter
|1
|@andrewspayne: #York County, SC #FortMill #SCLP... (Sep '12)
|Nov '12
|Against Walters
|3
|Evans inmate, NC man, dies in custody (May '12)
|Aug '12
|interest
|2
Find what you want!
Search York County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC