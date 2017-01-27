Confederate Flag Going Back Inside SC Court House

The Confederate flag will once again be displayed in a county courtroom in South Carolina after the local official who removed it earlier this year acknowledged he did so in violation of state law. York County, S.C. clerk of court David Hamilton removed the banner - and pictures of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson - when the local county courthouse was reopened this year after a six-year, $10 million renovation.

