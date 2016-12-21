York County homeowner shoots at intruder

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WMBF

The York County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Broach Drive in Catawba, South Carolina, where a man said he shot at burglar, who then fled into the woods. The man said when he came home earlier, he noticed the front door of the garage was open and the the back door was unlocked.

