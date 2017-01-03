Residents on SC/NC line prepare for life in new state after border shift
For some families living near the North and South Carolina border, there are only a few days remaining before they find themselves in a different state. After a battle that lasted several years, state lines were redrawn and approved by both state governors in 2016.
